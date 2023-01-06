SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto … – InvestorsObserver

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Friday, the crypto has lost 0.26% to $0.000000005253006709.

InvestorsObserver is giving SafeMoon a 99 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on SafeMoon!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives SafeMoon a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

SAFEMOON’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.SafeMoon price is well positioned going forward. With support at $0.00000000520800176721643 and resistance around $0.00000000529475104164696. This leaves SafeMoon with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

