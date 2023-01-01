SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has lost 1% to $0.000000005012435606.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives SafeMoon a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

SAFEMOON’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.SafeMoon price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.00000000495068432865481 and resistance set at $0.0000000050311515171228. This leaves SafeMoon with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

