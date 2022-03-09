Sacramento: Robert Pierre Convicted of Sex Trafficking

Jury Convicts Sacramento Man, Robert Pierre Duncan for Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Duncan managed the prostitution activity of a 17-year-old girl

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) After a seven–day trial, a federal jury found Robert Pierre Duncan, 26, of Sacramento, guilty on Tuesday of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking of a child, and escape from custody, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to evidence presented at trial, between September and October 2018, Duncan recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in prostitution in Oakland and San Francisco. He frequently drove the victim to areas known for prostitution activity where he caused her to have sex with strangers for money, which he kept. Duncan also posted online prostitution ads depicting the victim and harbored the victim at an Oakland motel so she could have sex with sex buyers. In late September 2018, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the victim. However, a few weeks later, Duncan, working with his co-conspirator, Eva Christian, 25, extracted the victim from a children’s group home in the middle of the night. The next day, Duncan put the victim back to work engaging in prostitution on the streets of Oakland. After obtaining the victim from the group home, Duncan managed his pimping operation from his Sacramento apartment, using his cellphone and a location tracking application on his phone to monitor and direct the victim’s prostitution activity in Oakland.

On May 31, 2019, Duncan was arrested by FBI agents in Sacramento. Shortly after his arrest, Duncan broke out of custody and fled through Midtown Sacramento until he was finally apprehended several blocks away from the scene of his initial arrest.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Woodland Police Department, and the Oakland Police Department with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian A. Fogerty and Sam Stefanki are prosecuting the case.

Duncan is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on June 6, 2022. Duncan faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. His conviction on the sex trafficking of a child count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

