Legal Community Holds the Sacramento Region Diversity Career Fair to Great Success

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) The Sacramento Region Diversity Career Fair was held on February 26 and connected employers with diverse legal candidates for future and current job openings, announced the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law, the UC Davis School of Law, and the Federal Bar Association Sacramento Chapter.

The Diversity Career Fair is the first legal career fair in the Sacramento region with an online platform where employers can post legal jobs, and law students and attorneys can submit applications. The Diversity Career Fair also provided employers, law students, and attorneys with the opportunity to connect in person, and included a panel discussion featuring federal and state court judges, and practicing attorneys. A wide variety of employers, bar associations, law students, attorneys, and judges attended the Diversity Career Fair held at McGeorge School of Law.

“The Sacramento Region Diversity Career Fair helped bring our diverse legal community together to work on the shared goal of promoting and encouraging diversity,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. “It was inspiring. The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to continuing these important efforts with our law schools, bar associations, and the larger legal community.”

“I am incredibly honored and proud that McGeorge School of Law was selected to host the inaugural Sacramento Region Diversity Career Fair with partner institutions in Sacramento, and the nearly 40 employers who attended,” said Michael Hunter Schwartz, Dean of McGeorge School of Law. “While there is still plenty of work that needs to be done to continue diversifying the legal profession, this career fair was an important early step in that ongoing journey and was a fantastic opportunity to connect students with employers invested in this critical work.”

“We were so pleased to partner in presenting the inaugural Sacramento Region Diversity Career Fair, which provided a wonderful opportunity for our students to connect with employers who prioritize diversity in the legal profession,” UC Davis School of Law Dean Kevin R. Johnson said. ”Diversity, equity and inclusion are primary principles at Martin Luther King Jr. Hall, and this event helped us further our mission. Many thanks to the outstanding employers who participated, and to our partner organizations for allowing us to participate in this groundbreaking event.”

The Sacramento Region Diversity Career Fair was co-sponsored by all of the affinity bar associations in Sacramento, including the Asian/Pacific Bar Association of Sacramento (ABAS), Cruz Reynoso Bar Association, Leonard M. Friedman Bar Association, Sacramento Filipino American Lawyers Association (SacFALA), South Asian Bar Association (SABA), SacLegal Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ Bar Association, Wiley Manuel Bar Association (WMBA), Women Lawyers of Sacramento (WLS), and by the Sacramento County Bar Association.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today