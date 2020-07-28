Sacramento Police Release Video about Officer Involved Shooting 2900 block of Ramona Avenue

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) In order to provide information quickly to our community, the Sacramento Police Department is releasing important audio and video material from the officer involved shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue on July 21, 2020. The material consists of one narrated video, three body-worn-camera (BWC) videos, one witness video, and dispatch audio. The videos being released today start from the officers’ initial contact and end where officers begin rendering medical aid. All videos being released from this incident have been redacted to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of those involved. Faces have been blurred and audio redactions are signified by muted audio.

On July 15, 2020 at approximately 9:21 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue for a report of a male subject shooting a firearm into the air. Officers were able to locate spent bullet casings, confirming that a shooting had taken place. There were no reported injuries from the shooting. Officers began an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jeremy Southern. They also observed that Southern had a distinct neck tattoo.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded back to the same complex to collect surveillance footage from the incident. Officers also confirmed via records checks that Southern was a parolee-at-large and had an active warrant. One officer was in plain clothes and the other officer was wearing a marked police vest.

While officers were on scene, they observed Southern walking through the apartment complex courtyard with a female. Officers contacted Southern and he immediately drew a handgun from a satchel and began pointing it at officers.

Officer 1’s BWC shows the two officers retreat for cover as they attempt to deescalate. As officers await additional resources, they identify themselves as police officers, and order Southern to drop his firearm. Southern refuses to drop the firearm and continues to point it at officers. Southern can be heard on BWC stating, “Imma die today,” and “I’m not going back.”

Officers also observe that the building lobby behind Southern contains innocent bystanders.

Officer 2’s BWC shows his arrival on scene and the deployment of his patrol rifle. Officer 2 takes Officer 1’s position as Southern continues to point the firearm in their direction. Officer 2 discharges one round at Southern which causes him to drop the firearm.

Officer 3’s BWC, and a witness video, capture Southern moving back towards his firearm. Witness video also captures the voices of other subjects who see the same movement, and yell for Southern to stay on the ground. Officer 2 discharges one additional round at Southern. Officers then gather shields and make a safe approach to render aid to Southern. As they approach, Officer 3’s BWC shows the firearm in close proximity to the suspect. This firearm was recovered and found to be loaded with nine rounds.

Officers begin medical care and Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrive on scene to take over. Southern was transported to a local hospital for his injuries in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This incident is still under investigation. The Sacramento Police Department is committed to transparency and additional videos will be released as the investigation continues.

The material is now available through the YouTube. These links will also be posted on our department’s website, Facebook page and Twitter account (@sacpolice).

