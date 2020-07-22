Sacramento Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) The information contained in this press release is preliminary as the investigation is in the beginning stages and may change as information is gathered and witnesses are interviewed.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 2:15pm, Sacramento Police Department officers were at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue conducting follow-up regarding a shooting that occurred on July 15, 2020. While on scene, officers observed a subject matching the description of the suspect from that shooting who had a distinctive visible tattoo.

Officers verbally identified themselves and attempted to contact him. The subject removed a handgun from a satchel and began pointing it at officers. The suspect continued to point the firearm at officers and remained non-compliant with their commands to drop the weapon. One officer discharged their patrol rifle, striking the subject at least once.

Officers approached the subject and rendered medical aid until personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later declared deceased.

Officers located the loaded firearm in the immediate area of the suspect.

This incident is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are providing oversight by monitoring the investigation.

This incident falls under the City Council’s policy on Police Use of Force as well as SB 1421. As a result, the video and audio associated with this incident will be released to the public within 30 days. Detectives are in the process of identifying and retrieving video associated with this incident.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased after the next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.