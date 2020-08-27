Sacramento Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On August 22, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call from the 160 block of Dutchess Way in Rancho Cordova. The caller stated her grandson, whom she had a restraining order against, had a gun and was inside her residence. The caller further stated her grandson pointed the gun at her and told her to leave.

Minutes later, deputies arrived and attempted to contact the suspect, who was outside the residence. The suspect fled to the rear of the residence as deputies pursued him. The suspect engaged deputies with gunfire as the deputies entered the backyard, striking one of the deputies multiple times in the lower body.

Deputies continued to exchange gunfire with the suspect, who was ultimately subdued. He was shot two (2) times by deputies and sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The caller, a 58-year-old female, was shot four (4) times by the suspect during the incident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was later determined the suspect’s grandmother lived at the residence with the female victim, but the victim was not the suspect’s grandmother.

The investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shootings that occurs in the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. An independent review of the incident will be conducted by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The deputies involved in the shooting are 15 year, 8 year and 4 year veterans of the Sheriff’s Office. In accordance with the Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, the deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

A comprehensive debrief video of this incident will be released in the coming week.

