Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide in North Highlands

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Shortly before 1:30 am on Sunday July 26, 2020 the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 6100 block of Coil Court in North Highlands regarding a shooting at a large party.

Deputies arrived and located a 22-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They immediately began life-saving measures as fire personnel responded. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. On July 28, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators are asking for anyone at the party to contact the Sheriff’s Office. No motive for the shooting is known at this time and no suspect information is available.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

