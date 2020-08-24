Sacramento Police Investigating A Homicide at 1200 block of Helena Avenue

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On August 24, 2020 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Helena Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located four adult males who had been shot. One of the victims was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on scene by fire personnel. The remaining three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to take over the investigation. Detectives will be conducting a neighborhood canvass for witnesses and evidence. At this point in the investigation information is limited, and the motive for this shooting is unknown.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

