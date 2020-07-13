Sacramento Police Doing Fatal Hit and Run Investigation

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On July 12, 2020 at approximately 2:41 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to emergency calls of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at West El Camino Boulevard and Northgate Boulevard. Fire department personnel were also dispatched to the scene. When officers arrived, they located a male adult down in the roadway. The male had sustained major injuries and was declared deceased on scene. Officers also discovered that the involved vehicle had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Due to the fatality, the Sacramento Police Department Major Collisions Investigations Unit (MCIU) and crime scene investigators (CSI) responded to take over this incident. Detectives and CSI personnel processed the scene for evidence and conducted a neighborhood canvass for witnesses.

The circumstances that led up to this collision are still under investigation. Based on the information received so far, detectives believe that the vehicle that fled the scene is a dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle should also have front grill and windshield damage.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this hit and run collision to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

