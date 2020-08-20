Sacramento Police Detectives Arrest Aaron Rios for Sexual Assault

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On August 18, 2020, Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a student and coach at St. Francis High School. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Aaron Rios, the former track and cross country running coach. Rios has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony sexual assault charges.

On Sunday, August 16, Sacramento Police received a report alleging inappropriate contact between a minor and an adult male. Diligent follow-up by detectives led to the arrest of Rios.

At this point, the investigation into this incident is still active. The Sacramento Police Department encourages any other witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

