Sacramento Police Arrested Joshua Martinez & Elias Higgins for Homicide

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Shortly before 1:30 am on Sunday July 26, 2020 the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 6100 block of Coil Court in North Highlands regarding a shooting at a large party.

Deputies arrived and located a 22-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They immediately began life-saving measures as fire personnel responded. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. On July 28, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators made two arrests in this case: 19-year old Joshua Martinez of Sacramento and 18-year-old Elias Higgins of Sacramento. Both were booked into the Main Jail on charges related to this investigation. One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Darren Saucier-Crocket of Sacramento, remains at-large. Saucier-Crocket has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Saucier-Crocket is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward by providing information leading to the arrest of this suspect through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE