Sacramento, CA Police Searching for Missing Person Douglas McCormick

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) The Sacramento Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance with locating an at-risk missing person who has not been seen for a month. Detectives have canvassed all last known areas and are asking for anyone with information on this missing person to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Douglas McCormick, 48, was last seen in the area of Massie Court and Stockton Boulevard on June 18, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. McCormick is a white male, 5’10, 110 LBS with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. He was not wearing his glasses. He also does not have an ID, or phone with him.

McCormick is considered at-risk for medical conditions and may appear disoriented and very thin.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this missing person to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

