S. Lane Tucker as U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska

S. Lane Tucker Confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska

(STL.News) The United States Senate confirmed S. Lane Tucker as the United States Attorney for the District of Alaska on May 17, 2022, and she was sworn in on May 31. She was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden on January 26 of this year.

Tucker brings with her over three decades of experience as a prosecuting attorney and defense attorney. Prior to entering private practice, Tucker was an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Civil Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tucker was a Trial Attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington D.C., and began her legal career as an Assistant General Counsel for the General Services Administration.

“I am both honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve Alaskans,” Tucker said. “Over the past twenty years I have built the most important relationships of my life among the people of Alaska, and I look forward to working tirelessly to give back to this great state. I know from personal experience that the prosecutors and staff in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska are deeply committed to ensuring justice for the people of Alaska, and I am prepared to lead our office to a new era of combating crime in our state and making Alaska a safe place for all who live here.”

Tucker has served as President of the Federal Bar Association, as a lawyer representative to the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference, and is the founder and chair of the Alaska Bar Public Contracts section. For many years she has been selected as one of America’s Leading Lawyers for litigation by Chambers USA, included in Best Lawyers in America, and listed in Alaska Super Lawyers. She has served as a board member and officer for the Alaska Community Foundation and the Anchorage Association of Women Lawyers.

She received her J.D. from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 1987, her B.A. from Mary Baldwin College in 1983, and attended Oxford University.

