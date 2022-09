© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev attends a session of the annual international military-technical forum “ARMY” at Patriot Expocentre in Moscow Region, Russia August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



KAZAN (Reuters) – Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told a banking forum on Friday that he believes foreign investors will return to the Russian market at some point in the future, but they will be from different countries than before.