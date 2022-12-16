Russia's central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after holding rates at 7.5%

2/2

(Reuters) – Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina gave a news conference after the central bank left its key rate unchanged at 7.5% on Friday. The quotes below were translated from Russian by Reuters. NABIULLINA ON INFLATION

In November and early December, prices rose mainly due to one-off factors – most all of all, the indexation of utility tariffs. But the influence of factors that increase core inflation is increasing and this trend will continue next year. Annual inflation will continue to slow down in the coming months. When inflation is very volatile, the annual level says little about price pressures, since it is overloaded by past shocks. In the spring, annual inflation may even drop below 4%, but this is not a characterisation of how prices are changing in the here and now.