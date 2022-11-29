Russian parliament receives documents on Kudrin leaving Audit Chamber – RIA

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

(Reuters) – Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin is set to step down as head of the country’s Audit Chamber, according to documents submitted to Russia’s upper house of parliament, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday. A senior lawmaker said documents had been sent to Russia’s Federation Council requesting Kudrin, who has been widely linked with a possible role at Russian technology company Yandex, be released from his post.