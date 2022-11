© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian companies reduced their foreign currency loans by $7.4 billion last month and have also cut forex holdings on the accounts by $11.1 billion, the central bank said on Monday. Since the start of this year, forex holdings by Russian companies are down by $28 billion, the central bank added.