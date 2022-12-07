Russian economy has overcome short-term slump caused by mobilisation – central bank

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy has overcome the short-term slump caused by President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation order, but the disinflationary impact it had in reducing consumer demand has practically disappeared, the central bank said on Wednesday. Inflationary risks are set to prevail in the medium term, the bank said in an analytical report on macroeconomic and market trends, pointing to increases in budget spending and private lending.