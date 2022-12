© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

(Reuters) – Russia’s central bank has set a 1.5 trillion roubles ($24.3 billion) limit for its one-month repo auction with banks and another 100 billion roubles for the one-year repo auction, it said on Friday, part of its market liquidity management operations. ($1 = 61.7500 roubles)