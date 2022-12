Russian central bank raises over 3 trillion roubles at one-week deposit auction

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank on Tuesday said it had raised a total of 3.06 trillion roubles ($48.65 billion) at a one-week deposit auction. The Bank of Russia conducts weekly deposit auctions to manage aggregate liquidity and temporarily absorb excessive funds from credit institutions under a structural liquidity surplus.

Government debt and liquidity auctions have seen record volumes of late. ($1 = 62.9000 roubles)