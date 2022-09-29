Russian central bank gives legal entities green light to trade foreign shares



MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Bank of Russia on Thursday said legal entities will be permitted to buy the securities of “unfriendly” issuers, those from countries that have imposed sanctions against Moscow, without restrictions.

For individuals, from Jan. 1, 2023, brokerages will be prohibited from executing any order from a non-qualified investor to increase a position in securities of foreign issuers from unfriendly countries, the bank said earlier this month.

For legal entities, including those without qualified investor status, there are no such restrictions, the bank said.