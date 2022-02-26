Russia Launches Missiles from Black Sea

Ukraine (STL.News) Russia has launched missiles from the Black Sea, according to WION News. Additionally, the United Nations Security Council released remarks regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is a war of ideology with communism and democracy at the forefront. This is the most important political and economic event that has occurred since the beginning of World War II.