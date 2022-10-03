Russia becomes India’s 2nd-largest crude supplier

India’s September imports of Russian oil rose 18.5% from August after falling for two months, making it the country’s second-largest crude supplier after Saudi Arabia , according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa. The import of 879,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil in September is the second highest in a month ever for India after June’s 933,000 bpd.

“India may consider importing more Russian crude this quarter as refiners ramp up runs to meet the seasonal rise in domestic demand and higher export demand from Europe, but it all hinges on prices of Russian crude offered to them relative to the rival Middle East and West African grades,” said Serena Huang, an analyst at Vortexa.

Russian oil comprised about 1% of India’s imports before the beginning of the Ukraine war as freight made it uncompetitive but has now climbed to 21%. Indian refiners’ attraction for Russian crude grew after the onset of the Ukraine war as traders offered deep discounts, which have since halved to about $5-6 per barrel on a delivered basis.

Rising Russian imports have meant a loss of market share for other key exporters such as the US, Iraq and the UAE. In September, Saudi Arabia was the top supplier to India while Iraq and the UAE were the third and fourth largest respectively. The US, the fifth largest supplier, now has about 4% of the Indian market, down from 10% a year earlier.

India has also increased the purchase of Russian refined products, with fuel oil imports reaching close to 100,000 barrels per day in September, up from an average of nearly 60,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2022. The country also received its first 90,000 tonnes of Russian naphtha cargo at Sikka port last month, as per Vortexa.



“With a slowing appetite for Russian oil in Europe, and limited alternative destinations, India is becoming an increasingly important trade partner for Russia,” said Huang.

Chinese imports of seaborne Russian crude rose 7% month-onmonth to 1 million barrels per day while European imports increased 16% to 950,000 bpd. Europe’s import of seaborne Russian crude has halved since the beginning of the year. China and Europe import a substantial amount of Russian crude via pipelines.

Russia’s share in the Indian crude market may rise further if the European Union keeps its promise of banning Russian crude imports from December. Discounts on Russian crude are expected to rise with fewer buyers in the market.

OPEC+, the producer club, is considering a substantial production cut to support the price that has fallen to around $89 per barrel from $124 in June amid fears of a recession in advanced economies. Any significant supply cut may drive up global prices and boost Indian imports of cheaper Russian crude.

