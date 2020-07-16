Russell County Man Shaqual Lamar Brown Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Following Federal Gun Conviction

(STL.News) – On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Shaqual Lamar Brown, a 28-year-old man from Phenix City, Alabama, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Brown was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, on April 7, 2019, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call that reported a domestic disturbance outside a residence. When an officer arrived on the scene and spoke with Brown, he gave the officer false information— including a fake name— and attempted to flee by running away. After the officer gave chase and attempted to detain him, Brown continued to resist and began to struggle with the officer, as well as another responding officer who was now assisting. During the fray, Brown reached for a loaded .40 caliber handgun he had in his pants. While the officers were in the process of disarming him of the firearm, Brown grabbed one of the officer’s Tasers and began to stun one of them until the other officer was able to subdue Brown and restrain him. Because Brown is a felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

On September 11, 2019, Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and he pleaded guilty to the charge on February 5, 2020. Brown received the maximum sentence allowed in this case due to his extensive criminal history and his conduct during the arrest.

The Phenix City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Govan prosecuted the case.

