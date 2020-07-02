Rush Man Rungrot Phimthong Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Rungrot Phimthong, 26, of Rush, NY, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that on October 10, 2018, the defendant possessed a laptop computer, which contained more than 600 images of child pornography. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors or minors under 12 years-old. Phimthong also admitted that prior to December 21, 2017, he electronically sent images of child pornography to other individuals with whom he was communicating.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 29, 2020, before Judge Geraci.

