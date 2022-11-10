Rupee surges past 81 per US dollar, hits highest level since Sept

After a soft US inflation report revived hopes of a soft landing, the Indian rupee shot up 1.3% to 8o.71 against the US dollar on Friday. This was the Indian currency’s highest level against the greenback since September 22.

The US dollar index, which measures the strength of the American currency against a basket of six other currencies, was trading around 108 level which was its two-month low. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note fell about 33 basis points to 3.828%, the lowest in 5 weeks.

“Treasury yields are in freefall, the dollar is tanking, and practically every risky asset is rejoicing over this inflation report,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, OANDA.

The headline US consumer price index and the core inflation both rose less than expected in October, giving rise to bets that the Fed may be promoted to hike rates by 50 basis points in its next meeting.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities, expects the dollar index to remain weak and test 105 levels in the short term while the rupee could test 80.80 levels in upcoming sessions, he said.

US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month, after climbing by the same margin in September.

The rates futures markets have now priced in an 80% chance of a 50-bps hike in December, from nearly 55% ahead of the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The Fed has already raised rates by 375 bps since March.

Following the overnight rally on Wall Street, the Indian equity market was also trading higher by nearly 1.4% this morning. Brent crude oil futures were trading below $94 per barrel, after rising 1.1% in the previous session.

(With inputs from agencies)

