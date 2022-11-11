Rupee gains 1.2% amid global dollar weakness

The rupee rose to about one and a half months high amid global dollar weakness a day after the US inflation moderated slimming chances of sharper rate hikes going forward.

The dollar index, which measures the unit against other major currencies, dropped nearly 1% to 107.10 until the time of writing this article. The falling gauge added strength to other emerging market currencies with the local unit gaining 1.22% against the dollar.

The rupee Friday closed at 80.81 a dollar versus 81.81 a day earlier, data from Bloomberg show. The current level is the highest since September 21 when the rupee closed at 79.98/$.

“The rupee gained on the back of falling dollar index as US inflation print moderated expectation over rate hikes,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.

“Exporters have now begun to cover their positions with a rising rupee while oil companies find it an opportunity to increase dollar stock at a relatively cheaper rate,” he said.

The rupee was the seventh best performing emerging market currency on Friday outpacing gains in the Chinese yuan that rose 0.86% versus the US dollar.

During the day’s trading the rupee appreciated as much as 80.59 a dollar. Oil marketing companies were seen buying dollars around the level, which in turn, helped erase partial gains, dealers said.

