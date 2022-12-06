Rs 30,000 crore-bet on 6 sectors! How FIIs picked stocks in November

NEW DELHI: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who turned net buyers on Dalal Street in November, were seen betting heavily on banks and financials stocks as around 40% of their total investment were concentrated in the sector. Out of their net purchase of Rs 36,239 crore last month, Rs 30,682 crore were in just six sectors – financials, FMCG, oil and gas, IT, consumer services and auto.

NSDL data shows that FIIs bought financials stocks worth Rs 14,205 crore last month after taking a bearish outlook on the sector in October.

In FMCG, which has been rallying in the last few days, FIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,956 crore. Oil and gas sector was their third biggest bet at Rs 2,774 crore, followed by IT (Rs 3,859 crore) consumer services (Rs 2,837 crore) and auto (Rs 3,051 crore).

On a month-on-month basis, FIIs turned net sellers from buyers in consumer durables, telecom and power.

Amid a rising interest rate cycle and depreciating rupee, FIIs have been net sellers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2022. December could be the fourth month of positive inflows but it could depend a lot on the outcome of the US Fed meeting on December 14.

Market expert Vivek Bajaj said FII inflows are a function of interest rate differential between global markets, particularly USA and Indian markets.

“If they find better stable earning opportunities in the US, why will they come to other emerging markets? The question to be answered is “better”. US bonds are perceived to be risk-free. But with rising interest rates, the cost on the US economy against the borrowings will be a big problem in future. FPIs have realised the need for hedging from US markets even though they may be getting high interest there,” said the StockEdge founder.

What should investors do?



In the last two decades, Nifty has ended on a positive note in December for 80% of the time. Most analysts are bullish on stocks that are linked to the domestic economy. “We also prefer sectors that are cheap on two-year forward earnings, and where there is low risk of hefty cuts in earnings forecasts. This means financials and cement. We also believe that revival of low-income consumption should be incrementally better for staples than it would be for discretionary, which has already done well,” Credit Suisse’s India Equity Strategist Mishra said.

Analysts say the global environment for equity valuations has improved as prospects of a rapid quantitative tightening cycle have receded thereby resulting in the India VIX indicator dipping to pre-covid levels and bond yields declining sharply.

“Nifty is entering the ‘high optimism zone’ as the 1-year forward P/E multiple touches 20x implying that equities currently have an ‘earnings yield’ of 5% vs ~7.2% for government bonds,” said in a report.

(With data inputs from Ritesh Presswala)

