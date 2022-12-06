Rs 14 lakh crore-investment bet by India Inc! What does it means for D-St investors?

The government’s increasing focus to make India a global manufacturing hub amid the rising opportunities from China and Europe has given the much needed boost to private sector

capital investments in the last couple of years.

India Inc has outlined capital investment plans to the tune of Rs 14 lakh crore over the next decade. Interestingly, the majority of them are in high capital-intensive sectors such as energy, power, digital infrastructure, and sectors eligible for production-linked incentive schemes such as electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Data shows that capex plans announced by the private sector during the April-November

period of FY23 is much higher than that in the pre-pandemic period.

Private companies have announced a total capital outlay of Rs 8.5 lakh crore in April-November of FY23, compared to Rs 5.6 lakh crore in FY20, according to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

This has been led by the chemicals sector, accounting for about 45% of total projects by value. Interestingly, another 35% of projects by value is coming from the renewable energy sector.

Mukesh Ambani-led and Gautam Adani-owned have together announced investment plans to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in green energy over the next 10 years.

According to brokerage , the combined capital investments of listed companies and government is on track to exceed Rs 21 lakh crore in FY23, alongside a robust real estate demand and credit cycle.

Where should investors bet their money?



Even though there was high volatility in global markets, in India, sectors linked to the domestic economy did phenomenally well in 2022.

Stocks like Larsen & Toubro, , Adani Green Energy, Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, , and have gained 14-145% in the last 1 year, outperforming benchmark Nifty 50 that has gained about 10% in the same period.

There has been a paradigm shift in investment bets towards stocks in the capital-intensive sectors due to the strong domestic macroeconomic factors, improving corporate earnings, and strong balance sheets.

“In the post COVID environment, the demand has come back much faster and higher than anyone expected or anticipated, leading to a significant amount of higher capacity utilization for most of the sectors in the manufacturing space,” said Sachin Shah, fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers.

“These factors have created a very strong base for the overall manufacturing sector to leap-frog into the next phase of the high growth era in the coming 5-10 years,” Shah added.

L&T, Thermax, and Container Corp of India are the top picks for brokerage Jefferies India to play on the India growth story.

“We believe the peak of non-core investments is behind and L&T has the potential to surprise on execution and order flow expectations,” Jefferies said. It has a target of Rs 2,455 for the stock, implying a potential upside of about 15%.

For ICICI Securities, the top picks from a capex and credit cycle perspective are , L&T, NTPC, , NHPC, , , , , , GAIL, , Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and .

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

