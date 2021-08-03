Royel Page Convicted of Heroin Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that following a jury trial concluding on July 30, 2021, Royel Page, age 31, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, as well as twelve counts of attempting to possess with intent to deliver heroin.

This case was part of a long-term federal drug investigation based out of Milwaukee. Page was one of twelve defendants charged in federal court with conspiracy related to the distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. In September 2017, law enforcement officers executed 14 federal search warrants in Milwaukee targeting members of this organization. Law enforcement recovered approximately 25 ounces of heroin, some of which was mixed with fentanyl, cocaine, five firearms, in excess of $150,000 in United States currency, and two kilo presses. Approximately 250 federal, state, and local officers participated in these arrests and search warrants.

As a result of his conviction for conspiracy to distribute heroin, Page faces up to 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. Page is set to be sentenced in November 2021.

The investigating agencies in this case included the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, City of Milwaukee Police Department, Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigation / Enforcement Removal Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Waukesha County Metro Drug Enforcement Unit, Wauwatosa Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, West Allis Police Department, and the New Berlin Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today