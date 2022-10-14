Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A postal worker makes a delivery in London, Britain, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



(Reuters) – Royal Mail (LON:) could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union.

“We will be starting the process of consulting on rightsizing the business in response to the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes,” it said in a statement.