Roswell: Dain Justin Adams sentenced for child pornography

Roswell man, Dain Justin Adams sentenced to 110 years in prison for child pornography

(STL.News) Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Dain Justin Adams was sentenced on June 1 to 110 years in prison. After a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted Adams, 41, of Roswell, New Mexico, on Jan. 28, 2020, of possession of child pornography, conspiracy to produce child pornography, receipt of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Adams was charged on Dec. 17, 2019, in a superseding indictment. According to the indictment and other court records, on June 27, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Adams’ residence in Roswell. Adams was not home, but investigators seized multiple electronic devices. Jade Tiffany Laurezo, 38, was present in the residence when the search warrant was executed. A review of their cell phones revealed conversations between Adams and Laurezo through the Viber app, which they also used to exchange child pornography. During those conversations, they discussed their sexual interest in children and Adams discussed his desire to sexually abuse children.

The jury found that Adams possessed and had access to images and videos of children engaged in sexual conduct, that he conspired with others to entice and coerce children to engage in sexual conduct to produce child pornography, that he knowingly received child pornography, and that he distributed child pornography to others.

Upon his release from prison, Adams will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Laurezo pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019, to production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. A sentencing hearing for Laurezo is scheduled for June 16. By the terms of the plea agreement, Laurezo faces 15 to 20 years in prison.

The Roswell Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and the Chavez County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case with assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Assistant United States Attorney Marisa A. Ong prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today