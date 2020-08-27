Rosebud Woman Jamie E. Oliver Sentenced for Threatening a Federal Officer

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, woman convicted of Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat was sentenced on August 24, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Jamie E. Oliver, a/k/a Jamie E. Decory, age 35, was sentenced to 4 years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Oliver was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 11, 2020. She pled guilty on August 24, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 6, 2019, in Mission, South Dakota. On that date, a Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services Officer responded to a call for service. Oliver was arrested for assaulting another individual. While she was being transported to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Adult Correctional Facility, Oliver remarked that she was going to remember the officer and take the officer’s life. During transport, Oliver continued to threaten to murder the law enforcement officer, who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Oliver was immediately released.

