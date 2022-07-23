Rosebud: ShawnDae Lynn Indicted for Child Abuse

Rosebud Woman, ShawnDae Lynn White Bird Indicted for Child Abuse

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Child Abuse.

ShawnDae Lynn White Bird, age 33, was indicted on July 11, 2022. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 20, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges between September 7, 2021, and October 29, 2021, in Mission, White Bird did abuse, expose, torture, torment, and cruelly punish a child who had not attained the age of seven.

The charge is merely an accusation and White Bird is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler is prosecuting the case.

White Bird was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today