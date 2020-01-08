Rosebud Man Mario Lopez Sentenced for Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding was sentenced on January 6, 2020, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno.

Mario Lopez, Jr., age 18, was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $25.

Lopez was charged by criminal complaint on September 10, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 10, 2019, when Lopez bit his girlfriend on her arm.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Lopez was released following sentencing.

