Roobet Casino review: features, pros and cons

Choosing a reliable cryptocurrency casino requires due diligence and if you have been perusing the internet for one, you must have come across Roobet Casino, which is a popular name in the casino market.

This review looks into Roobet features, how it works, game offerings, bonuses, pros and cons, and a genuine opinion on why you should choose it.

Before getting into the review, it is important to know that Roobet Casino was established in 2018 and is operated by Raw Entertainment B.V.

How Roobet Casino works

Roobet is a leading online crypto casino that holds a license from the Government of Curacao. It is currently a cryptocurrency-only casino that only allows deposits in form of cryptocurrencies and not fiat currencies.

To participate in the various games offered by the casino, you have to register for an account first. The registration process is easy and fast. You are only required to provide a username and a strong password.

You can then proceed to deposit bitcoins (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or Litecoin (LTC) to get some funds to participate in the various poker games offered on the Roobet website.

Depending on your country of origin, you may be required to submit documents that prove you are compliant with know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) rules before placing bets. But in most cases, Roobet requires the submission of KYC and AML documents before initiating withdrawals.

Key features

Available games: Slots games (including Roo Bonanza, Tom of Madness, Money Train 2, Mega Fortune, and Cherry Pop), Crash games, Live Casino Games (including cryptocurrency Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, games offered by Bitcoin poker sites, and others), Sportsbook, House games, and Drops & wins games.

Live Betting & Events: If you like playing live poker games, Roobet offers several live events under Roo’s live lounge. Some of the games here include Rooolette and Roo’s BlackJack.

Accepted cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH)

Regulation: Roobet is registered under the Government of Curacao

Fees: There are no transaction fees.

Free Funds: unlike most casinos allows players to earn extra points that they can exchange with Roobidos. You earn points as soon as you start depositing funds into your account, test the various apps on the website, and participate in various promotional events or surveys.

Customer support: You can access Roobet’s customer support team through Email, Social Network, and Chat Support and it supports English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Serbian languages.

Roobet Casino Pros and Cons

Pros

Roobet is a registered online casino website making it a reliable site where the safety of your funds is guaranteed.

Roobet offers free funds that allow you to can earn Roobidos without depositing any funds. All that is required is for you to enter a certain Roobet bonus code.

The casino offers a wide variety of games. You will hardly lack an entertaining game that you can play on Roobet.

It provides lucrative promotions and bonuses that include a VIP reward system for loyal casino members.

There is a very supportive customer support team that ensures that all your need are quickly attended to. Urgent disputes can be settled through live chats.

Roobet does not charge transaction costs like in other popular online casinos thus making it cheaper to participate in games.

Roobet is very strict when it comes to players submitting KYC and AML and that exemplifies the legitimacy of the platform.

Roobet allows you to place bets before submitting your KYC and AML documents depending on the country you are playing from although you will be required to submit the documents before initiating any withdrawal.

Cons

It is a cryptocurrency-only online casino meaning you cannot fund your account using fiat currencies which can be quite disadvantageous if you are not into crypto.

It does not accept bank transfers since cryptocurrencies are transferred from crypto wallets rather than bank accounts.

While it accepts players from around the globe, it does not accept customers from some countries such as the USA, the UK, Australia, Bonaire, Gibraltar, Cyprus, and Guernsey.

Roobet does not support the use of VPNs. If you are caught using VPNs from restricted countries, you risk having your funds frozen and your accounts terminated.

Why you should bet using Roobet crypto Casino

As long as you are not from one of the restricted countries, you can find a very wide selection of online crypto casino games to play on Roobet especially if you hold BTC, ETH, or LTC cryptocurrencies.

In addition, you will not be required to pay any transaction fees to participate in any of the games making it cheaper for you to participate compared to using other online casinos. You will also be entitled to a number of rewards including extra points to exchange for Roobidos.

Besides the fact that you cannot fund your account using fiat currencies, Roobet can be a good choice if you are looking for one of the best online casinos that are registered and regulated.

Final Verdict

While selecting a good crypto casino can be quite challenging, this Roobet Casino review will assist you with some of the features and games that you expect to come across if you decide to choose Roobet. It also provides you with a clear outlook on the pros and cons of using the casino.