Ronald Joseph Convicted of Traveling to Engage in Sex

Louisiana Man, Ronald Joseph Latiolais Convicted of Traveling Across State Line to Engage in Sex with a Minor

Oxford, MS (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Louisiana man this week of traveling from one state to another with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ronald Joseph Latiolais, III, age 26, met a Mississippi teen online and drove from Louisiana to Mississippi to meet the 13-year old in April of 2019. Despite knowing she was underage, Latiolais went to the teen’s house during the night, cut the screen on the minor’s bedroom window, and escaped with the teen. Latiolais admitted to committing sexual acts on the minor during a stop on the drive from Mississippi to Louisiana. The jury considered the testimony of the minor and her parents, as well as a Special Agent from the FBI and a Special Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Latiolais was found guilty of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He will be sentenced by Judge Michael P. Mills in June of 2022.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner of the Northern District of Mississippi; and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby made the announcement concerning the jury’s guilty verdict.

The FBI and MBI investigated the case with assistance from local law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Parker Kline and Julie Addison are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today