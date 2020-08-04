Ronald Eugene Mosley Charged With Bank Robbery

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Ronald Eugene Mosley, age 46, was charged on July 31, 2020 in a one-count bill of information with bank robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. ‘ 2113(a).

According to the bill of information, on July 6, 2020, MOSLEY robbed First Bank & Trust in New Orleans and obtained $10,850.00. Mosley handed the bank teller a note demanding money. He did not have a weapon.

If convicted, MOSLEY faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty years, a fine of up to $250,000.00, five years supervised release after imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment.

U. S. Attorney Strasser reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Irene González is in charge of the prosecution.

