Ronald Dale Pleads Guilty To Selling Gun And Drugs

Fort Myers Felon, Ronald Dale Perkins Pleads Guilty To Selling Gun And Drugs To Undercover ATF Agent

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Ronald Dale Perkins (44, Fort Myers) has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and distribution of methamphetamine. Perkins faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the firearm offense and up to 20 years in federal prison for the drug offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, on April 5, 2022, Perkins, a nine-time convicted felon, sold a sawed-off .410 caliber shotgun gun and methamphetamine to an undercover ATF special agent.

This case is being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Morgan.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today