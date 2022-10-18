Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car, begins 'all-electric' goal: See the roughly $400,000 car

Rolls-Royce unveiled its first fully electric car, set to hit the market toward the end of 2023.

The Spectre will cost roughly $400,000.

The classic British carmaker is heralding Spectre as “the beginning of all-electric era” for Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce unveiled its first electric vehicle Tuesday, providing a glimpse of the century-old British carmaker’s future – to make its entire product portfolio fully-electric by 2030.

The Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé class car was made to still look timeless, with elements of Rolls-Royce’s classic designs in addition to the contemporary features of the electric era. It has two doors, four seats, and an estimated range of 320 miles.

The Spectre will cost somewhere between the roughly $350,000 Cullinan SUV and the $460,000 Phantom Rolls-Royce, although the carmaker hasn’t specified the exact cost.

The carmaker expects the first customer Spectre vehicles will be delivered in late 2023.

Meet the Spectre.

What inspired Spectre’s design? What are its features?

The car’s look drew inspiration from modernist sculpture, nautical design, the night sky and haute couture, Rolls-Royce said.

The carmaker is hailing Spectre as its most aerodynamic motor car, featuring the widest and smoothest grille ever bestowed on a Rolls-Royce, which helps extend the vehicle’s range. Starlight doors, which incorporate 4,796 soft lights, reflect the “ethereal night-time theme” and are available for the first time on a series production.

Due to Spectre’s scale, it’s the first two-door coupe to be equipped with oversized 23-inch wheels in almost 100 years.

