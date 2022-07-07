Rodriguez Garcia plea guilty to producing Child Pornography

Deming man, Guillermo Rodriguez Garcia pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Guillermo Rodriguez Garcia pleaded guilty on July 6 to production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Garcia, 40, of Deming, New Mexico, will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

In his plea agreement, Garcia admitted that on Aug. 27, 2021, he produced a video of himself engaging in sexual conduct with a victim who was 12 years old. Garcia produced the video with a cellphone. Garcia faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Deming Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Marisa A. Ong and Matilda McCarthy Villalobos are prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today