Rodger William Sentenced for Transporting Child Pornography

Campbell County Man, Rodger William Moore Sentenced to 120 Months for Transporting Child Pornography

An Alexandria, Ky., man, Rodger William Moore, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 120 months in federal prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, for transporting child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, in May of 2019, the Defendant flew from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport to Fayetteville, Arkansas. When he got off the plane, he left his cell phone behind. Airline staff found it, turned it in to lost-and-found, and later accessed it to try to identify the owner.

When they did, they observed what appeared to be child pornography and contacted law enforcement. A forensic review of the phone revealed approximately 171 videos and images of child pornography. Then, on a subsequent occasion, Northern Kentucky law enforcement discovered child pornography in his car and on various computers and storage devices in his residence.

Moore pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Under federal law, Moore must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life, after his release.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Chief Casey Kilgore, Ft. Thomas Police Department; and Chief Mike Ward, Alexandria Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DHS-HIS, Ft. Thomas Police Department, and Alexandria Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine Leonhard.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today