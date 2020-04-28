Rockwell Automation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Supporting customers in critical industries globally

Reported sales up 1.5 percent year over year; organic sales flat

Inorganic investments contributed 3 percent to reported sales growth

Diluted EPS of $1.13; Adjusted EPS of $2.43

Cash Flow from Operations of $217.4 million, up 51 percent; Free Cash Flow of $197.8 million, up 89 percent

Updating fiscal 2020 Diluted and Adjusted EPS guidance

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) today reported second quarter fiscal 2020 results.

“Our first priority is protecting the health and safety of our employees. They are doing outstanding work keeping our customers’ operations up and running during this crisis. Rockwell is an essential business to support critical infrastructure because our customers cannot build their products at scale without automation. This pandemic will change how we live our lives and operate our businesses in the future. Rockwell’s financial strength positions us well to overcome the current challenges and to be more valuable than ever as our customers learn to operate in the new environment,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

