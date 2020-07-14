Rockwell Automation Names Patricia Contreras New Head of Global Public Affairs

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced that Patricia Contreras has been named Vice President of Global Public Affairs. The appointment was effective July 1. In this new role, she will oversee the company’s federal and state government affairs activities, external communications, media relations, corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting functions as well as the community relations and contributions group. Most recently, Contreras served as Director of Global Community Relations and Contributions. She is the first Latina to lead the company’s global public affairs function.

“Patricia has always put Rockwell Automation’s people and communities first, as evident by the critical role she has played in the development of our philanthropic relationships and growth in the community,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “Patricia is the perfect fit for this role – to oversee and build a strategy which taps into our unique capabilities and resources to further expand human possibility in the communities we serve.”

In her new role, Contreras will oversee work with business groups, media, policymakers, regulators, and local communities to continue to build the company’s strategic partnerships in support of key business objectives and growth strategies.

“Patricia’s leadership has helped us impact countless students over the years. I know she will be a great asset to Rockwell Automation as head of global public affairs working to elevate the company’s reputation,” said Karin Wu, Executive Vice President & Executive Director of Social Impact at MIND Research Institute. “She has been a visionary leader and I’m eager to continue partnering with Patricia moving forward.”

“Throughout my career at Rockwell Automation, I’m especially proud of the investments we’ve made that are strategically aligned with our company purpose and further amplified by our employee volunteerism efforts,” said Contreras. “I am excited to expand my scope by working closely with global and local governments, and partners, to ensure our business, our people and our communities are positioned for success.”

A ten-year veteran of the company, Contreras joined the charitable contributions team at Rockwell Automation in 2008.

Contreras represents Rockwell Automation on national corporate advisory councils including FIRST, MIND Research Institute and the Georgetown University New Strategies. Locally, she serves on the board of the Wisconsin Philanthropy Network, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County Campaign Cabinet and Volunteer Council, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Committee for Hispanic Serving Institutions Advisory Board.

Contreras, a Milwaukee native, is married with two children. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Lubar School of Business.