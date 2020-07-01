Rockland Man Lamont Boswell Charged with Unlawfully Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) – A Rockland man was charged yesterday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Lamont Boswell, 35, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Boswell was detained pending a detention hearing set for July 14, 2020, following an initial appearance today via videoconference in federal court in Worcester.

According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of March 5, 2020, police officers were dispatched to a Hanover convenience store. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the engine was revving and the occupant, later identified as Boswell, appeared to be sleeping, laying in the driver’s seat with a sweatshirt pulled up over his head. Plainly visible on Boswell’s lap was a black revolver handgun. Officers were able to secure the firearm without incident. The revolver, a .38 Special caliber Smith & Wesson, was loaded with five rounds of .38 caliber special ammunition in the cylinder. It is alleged that Boswell could not produce any documentation for the firearm or a license to carry, and was subsequently arrested.

It is further alleged that Boswell was also in possession of quantities of suspected heroin and cocaine packaged individually in 10 small, clear plastic bags at the time of his arrest. According to court documents, Boswell revealed during booking that he is a member of the Latin Kings gang. Due to previous state drug convictions punishable by more than one year of incarceration, Boswell is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz; and Hanover Police Chief Walter Sweeney made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred M. Wyshak, III of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details in the complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

