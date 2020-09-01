Rock Hill Men Brandon Marquis Kimble and Cravelyn Squilla Davis Sentenced to More than 20 Total Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Brandon Marquis Kimble, 30, and Cravelyn Squilla Davis, 25, both of Rock Hill, were sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances and money laundering. Kimble was sentenced to 11 years, and Davis was sentenced to 12 years.

Evidence presented to the court showed that this case stemmed from a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Rock Hill Police Department into individuals who were obtaining large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana from a distributor in Southern California. Some of these individuals were flying to California and shipping the drugs back to the Rock Hill area, including Charlotte, N.C. Kimble and Davis were a part of this organization, which later began to obtain fentanyl and began to press fake prescription pills that were sold on the streets.

United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis sentenced Kimble to 132 months in federal prison and Davis to 144 months in federal prison, with both sentences to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by agents of the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Rock Hill Police Department, and York County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys William K. Witherspoon, T. DeWayne Pearson, and Elliott B. Daniels, all of the Columbia office, prosecuted the case.

