Rochester Woman Haley Hansler Sentenced to 60 Months for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) – Haley Hansler, 33, of Rochester, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Hansler conspired with two other individuals to traffic in methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Rochester area. On November 7, 2018, the New Hampshire State Police (“NHSP”) conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle operated by Hansler and seized approximately 58 grams of heroin and smaller quantities of crystal “ice” methamphetamine and other narcotics. Later the same evening, members of the NHSP and the DEA searched Hansler’s hotel room in Ossipee, New Hampshire and seized approximately 171 grams of crystal “ice” methamphetamine and smaller quantities of fentanyl and other narcotics. Law enforcement also seized a semi-automatic handgun from Hansler’s purse. On December 20, 2018, DEA agents arrested Hansler and co-conspirator James Nesbitt at their Rochester residence and seized approximately 60 grams of fentanyl, four firearms, and ammunition.

Hansler previously pleaded guilty on January 21, 2020. Nesbitt pleaded guilty to the charges on March 6, 2020, and is awaiting sentencing.

“Drugs and guns are a potentially deadly combination,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect public safety, we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the armed drug dealers who endanger our communities. When drug traffickers use or possess firearms, they should understand that they will be prosecuted in federal court and receive substantial prison sentences.”

“DEA is committed to bring to justice poly-drug traffickers like Ms. Hansler,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire.”

This investigation was the product of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations.

