Rochester, N.Y; Former Teacher’s Aide Christian Michael Stutes Pleads Guilty To Child Pornogrphy Charges After Attempting To Have Sex With A Minor Child

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Christian Michael Stutes, 24, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. to receipt and distribution of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that between April 12 and December 13, 2019, the defendant engaged in sexually explicit conversations via text message with an individual he believed to be the father of a 10-year-old male. The individual was actually an undercover FBI agent. During their conversations, Stutes discussed paying $150 to have sex with the 10-year-old male. On December 13, 2019, the defendant traveled to Brighton, NY, to meet and engage in commercial sex with the 10-year-old boy. Stutes was arrested by law enforcement officers at that time.

In addition, the defendant knowingly received and distributed images of child pornography. On the date of his arrest, Stutes possessed approximately 61 videos and 450 images of child pornography. Some of the images included prepubescent minors, as well depictions of violence.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant was employed as a teacher’s aide at a local child care facility, and was previously employed at various children’s camps.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. before Judge Geraci. .

