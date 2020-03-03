Rochester Man Steven Allen Lindquist And Woman Sentenced To Prison For Methamphetamine Distribution

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the sentencing of Steven Allen Lindquist, 30, to 204 months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Lindquist, who pleaded guilty on October 31, 2019, was sentenced today before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On February 18, 2020, Lindquist’s co-defendant, Tiffany Marie Gauthier, 24, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the defendants’ guilty pleas and documents filed in court, on April 2, 2019, Lindquist was stopped by law enforcement for driving without a license. Lindquist was arrested with $10,000 in cash and approximately 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. Law enforcement conducted a search of Lindquist’s vehicle and found another $7,920 in cash, approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam, clonazepam, MDMA, and marijuana, which are all controlled substances under federal law.

According to the defendants’ guilty pleas and documents filed in court, between late April and early May 2019, law enforcement tracked a vehicle that was rented and driven by Gauthier from Arizona to Minnesota. On May 2, 2019, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and seized approximately 55 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed in the fuel tank. Gauthier had assisted Lindquist in obtaining the drugs from a supplier in Arizona, and then intended to deliver the drug-laden vehicle to Lindquist who, in turn, intended to distribute the methamphetamine to customers throughout Minnesota. On May 29, 2019, law enforcement received a tip that Lindquist was selling drugs at the Black Bear Casino in Carlton County, Minnesota. Law enforcement conducted a search of the defendant’s vehicle and seized approximately 615 grams of methamphetamine from a backpack which also contained mail addressed to Lindquist.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the DEA, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and other members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team (VCET).

